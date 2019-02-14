Transcript for Pitcher who had life-threatening collapse returns to the mound

We are back with that amazing comeback for Danny Farquhar who cold in the dugout. You have his inspiring story. He's making a comeback. After he collapsed back in April, he spent 18 days in the icu, it was T and go for awhile but he has beaten the odds with sheer will and determination he reports to spring training today. All eyes are on this walking miracle. Danny Farquhar. Nice. Reporter: The husband and father of three back on his feet defying the odds making an incredible comeback. Every time I step on a big league mound it's pretty awesome. Reporter: It was nearly a year ago when the star right-handed pitcher for the Chicago white sox suddenly collapsed in the dugout undergoing multiple surgery, his injuries leaving him in critical condition. Doctors revealing he suffered from a potentially deadly ruptured brain aneurysm. After spending three weeks in the icu fighting for his life many assumed Danny would never pitch again. I was devastated that I wasn't going to be able to play and, you know, little did I know, little was I thinking, like, hey, man, your life just got saved by some doctors and you're lucky to be alive. Reporter: The right-hander who turns 32 this weekend says this is just the beginning. Our story is not over yet. So we're going to enjoy every moment. Indeed. The fact that he's back on the mound at all at this level is nothing short of amazing. Today he reports to Yankees pitchers and catchers practice at spring training and goes in with a new personal speed record for his pitching in the off-season, 90 miles an hour. The story is not over yet. Not over yet. Y goodness. Spring training already too. Yes. It seems like it just ended.

