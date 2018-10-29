Transcript for Plane carrying nearly 200 people crashes into sea

We'll move to the breaking news overnight from Indonesia where a passenger plane with 189 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff. We have the latest on the recovery efforts right now. Good morning, David. Reporter: The crash site has been discovered. This is the first deadly crash on this new 737 model and this morning, it's quite a mystery. This morning, pieces of the brand new 737 being pulled from the waters off Indonesia. No sign of survivors of the 189 who were on board for this short early morning flight from Jakarta. Just 13 minutes after takeoff, the jet with a child and two infants among those on board, fell out of the sky. This map showing the path right after takeoff for what was to be a little over an hour flight, and officials say it stopped sending locating signals. This aircraft was straight and level at 5,000 feet and then all of a sudden, there is a quick descent and it just disappears off radar. And so terror can't be ruled out at this point. Reporter: Search crews have found personal effects, I.D.S, in the java sea. As families rush to the airport to learn any news. The 737 had just dn delivered to the airline in August. The president of lion air saying the jet had a technical issue on its last flight, but it was a problem that was fixed. Indonesian airlines have a checkered flight safety record. Boeing has offered to help in this investigation. Robin, they want to know if there is something wrong with their brand-new aircraft. A lot of people want to know that. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.