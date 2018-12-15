Transcript for Police arrest man suspected of murdering an American student in the Netherlands

the new developments in the murdf a young man studying R in the Netherlands. Her roommate arrested at N les away N facing a judge. C's eriellreshef hasore including some chilling texts shnt before R death. Erielle. Reporte good morng, guys. Vestigators digging into new details in Sarah papenheim mystious murder as we N more about her roommate who is now in custody. This morning, new video of that police takedown he Netherlands. Tch authories detainin 23-year-old Joel Schelling, the man W suspecof stabbing 21-year-old American college stt Sarah panheim to D in tir rotterdam apartment. Was like vy shock to hear about this. Reporte sng, a dutc D rah's roommate arrested at a sain station roughly 60il from crime scene just after her body was discovered. Safriend adapr tell ABC news received a string of chilling text messages. Ild tell shwasn't right because she was being weird over text. And then asked her, what's wrong, and ssa M roommate told me hs goingoill three people, so I'm goinghave to go to thpolice. Reporter: Adam as head no idea Sarah may have been in nger. Didn't thk like like, like some of the people he mad or somhinghappened.orter: Sarah's hetbroken motheronee Odegard saying there were red flags. Her daughter expressing cancer el a temper. Mom, he's my friend. I'm his only friend but then she ghkn his anger, he'd gegr alwa Chim down. Repor grief nowilling home wherearah should have spent Christmas. Since I heard was coming I rad to put M up. I just want answers. But until I see her, I wilnot feel it's real Reporter: Her mother flying the netherlds despe for justice for the aug she sa filled he with light. And Sarah's mother says she was a talented drummer who met Schelling rough Musi policeay the two were not romantally invd. Schelling appeared before a judge on Friday. That judge orderino remain in detention for4 days as this investigation continues. Far, guys, police have not released any kind of motive. Another sad element to is, she was really trying to help this man and there warninsigns. She kept telling her mother and friends like, S friendnd he needlp then sadly just an awful, awful result. Nd you look at T boding text messages. It's terrifying.

