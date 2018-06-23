Transcript for Police dad fired after arresting daughter and boyfriend

But we start with dramatic dash cam video showing a police officer pulling over his daughter's boyfriend a what was captured on camera cost that officer his job. ABC's erielle reshef is here with the story. Good morningerielle. Good morning to you, Adrienne. That officer, a 26-year veteran of the force, says he was just trying to protect his daughter from harming herselflaiming she had be missing, but the police department says he crossed the line. You can get out. For what? You're going to jail. That's now fired io police officer John Kovach pulling over his daughter's boyfriend. The entire incident caught on his own dash cam. You think I'm playing with you. Reporter: The video obtained by "The chronicle telegram" showing Kovach putting the boyfriend into his squad car. Have a seat in my car. We'll make up As we go. Reporter: Threatening to fabably indite charges. Any guns, knis, weed. Get smart before I can do more. Reporter: Spotting hi daughter in that silver vehie. I didn't even see you. Get out of the car. Reporter: Forcing her into the backseat. The couple protesting saying they're 18. Why are you taking me? You have to give ma reason by law. Why are you puing me? Why are you Touching me? Why are you dointhis? Reporr: But Kovach claiming his daughter was suicidal. She's going to the hospital. She said she was going to kill herself Friday. No, I didn't. Let me out of the car. Reporter: The Lorain police department saying Kovach's actions are not acceptable for members of our police department and we felt it warranted immediate dismissal. Two things came out of this, the police department acted quickly and the young man Mr. Coleman was not dragged into something Mo combative but troubling to see an officer overstep like that, especially 26-year veteran. Police say Kovach made that stop without alert dispatch and that he missed a road rage call during the ordeal. Kovach is now appealing the decion to fire him. The incident has now been turned over to the county prosecutor. But he is steadfast thathis was just to prect his daughter. I'm sure it's a very passionate relationship between father and daughter and complicated. Absolutely. Colicated to say the least. Now legally as well. Thank you very much.

