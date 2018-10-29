Police investigate anti-semitic posts by alleged synagogue shooter

Robert Bowers, accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue, wrote a message that included, "Screw your optics, I'm going in," right before the attack.
3:00 | 10/29/18

Police investigate anti-semitic posts by alleged synagogue shooter

