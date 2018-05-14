Police officer seen punching 17-year-old during arrest

More
The Wisconsin police officer is seen on camera tackling and then repeatedly punching the 17-year-old at a mall outside Milwaukee.
0:57 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer seen punching 17-year-old during arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55143724,"title":"Police officer seen punching 17-year-old during arrest","duration":"0:57","description":"The Wisconsin police officer is seen on camera tackling and then repeatedly punching the 17-year-old at a mall outside Milwaukee.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-officer-punching-17-year-arrest-55143724","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.