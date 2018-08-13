Transcript for Political candidate accused of doctoring her college degree

We turn to the political candidate in floda acced of her college degree. Gio Benitez is here. Hank you, David. The primaries Inda are weeks away. Mea howar claing she a bachelor science I marketing. Theversity saying it's a fake. Knocking on doors and tti H character accused O dishonest. Melissa Howard fg questions out her edion. Local cse news outletreporting that woward claimed to have a deg from Miami uit Ohio she neverted. Gothe ca, G the tip that she did a colge de. Shsa Alie. Rter: Howard firing back since febookh a photo holding a a.she called Florida online to react the S and they did. Aer I issued the retraction I gotnf from th un that said the dloma wag was most likely a fa Reporter: The university Howard was eolled scol doesn't he a de ajor lis on the diploma doesn'n exist at the . Thear996 is two years after howaas L enrolled Howard's campaignliabc's affiliate she'selping her husband cor from aac event. We won besponding to allegationd fake ns he ful rers.howard's oon in the primary sents a statement calling ho anshonorabl any saying if you didt degree run. Not inflorida. In U we hahe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.