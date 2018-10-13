Transcript for Poll finds majority of Americans favor further investigation of Kavanaugh

Let's bring in ABC news chief political analyst Matthew dowd. Good morning, Matt. Good morning, Eva. Several Republican senators and president trump all speaking out about the disappearance of a u.s.-based journalist from Saudi Arabia. What is at stake politically over the potential murder of Jamal khashoggi? Well, the first big problem is probably the biggest rupture in our relationship with Saudi Arabia since 9/11 so that's a huge problem. In this case there seems to be universal condemnation of the Saudi government in what happened in this by not only American businesses but internationally in the course of this. The problem for Donald Trump is the close relationship and the business relationships he's had with the Saudis and the close relationship his son-in-law who works in the white house, Jared Kushner, has with the crown prince. This is a huge problem, I think, for this white house but the good news is there seems to be bipartisanship breaking out in Washington, D.C. Over what's happened and it looks like the congress is going to do something about it. Still a lot of questions about what happened in that case. Also a new ABC news/"washington post" poll finds 51% of Americans disprove of judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the supreme court and 53% are in favor of further investigation of Kavanaugh by congress and when it comes to women, that number is higher. 58% want the investigations. That could lead to efforts to remove him from office to continue. Is this detrimental to the nation's highest court and is Kavanaugh's position in any real jeopardy? Well, I'll take the second part first. I don't think Brett Kavanaugh's position is in any real jeopardy. I think the Democrats are not going to try to impeach him. Or take him out. One, they probably don't have the votes to do it anyway, and, two, it's probably not a good thing in the midst of this process but the first part is more important which is I think over time the supreme court has been politicized. Many people think it started with bush V. Gore after the 2000 election but over time and I think this just added to it, unfortunately, it's one of the last institutions in our country that wasn't viewed as political but in the aftermath of this it's now viewed as political. I think Kavanaugh is safe. But the integrity of the supreme court I think is in question by many people. And always thankful for your insight. Matt dowd joining us. From Texas. Yes. Hello, Texas.

