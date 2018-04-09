-
Now Playing: Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Judge Brett Kavanaugh: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: McCain replacement could be key Supreme Court vote
-
Now Playing: New poll shows low support for Kavanaugh's confirmation
-
Now Playing: Confirmation battle begins for Trump's Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm takes aim at Florida, Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Teacher babysits so former student can attend job fair
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga in knockout pink gown for 'A Star is Born' at Venice Film Festival
-
Now Playing: Anne-Marie gives a special live performance of '2002'
-
Now Playing: How to make classic southern desserts the whole family can enjoy
-
Now Playing: Penn Badgley opens up about new TV series 'You'
-
Now Playing: 'The Man I Never Met': ESPN's Adam Schefter writes book on marriage to 9/11 widow
-
Now Playing: 61-year-old CEO shares his tips for staying fit at any age
-
Now Playing: New study shows a spike in ADHD diagnoses among children
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are heading to Australia for 'Invictus Games'
-
Now Playing: Man reunites with parents who placed him for adoption
-
Now Playing: How to protect your family from beach umbrella dangers
-
Now Playing: Florida 'stand your ground' shooter breaks his silence
-
Now Playing: Woman allegedly killed husband using eye drops
-
Now Playing: Mom with newborn baby leads cops on wild, high-speed chase