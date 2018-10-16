Transcript for Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia over missing journalist

Special way she paid tribute to princess Diana. The case of the "Washington post" columnist who vanished two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey. The suspected murder has sparked an international crisis. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo now in Saudi Arabia meeting with the king amid new reports the Saudis may admit that they were involved in the killing. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran tracking it all from the white house, good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, George. This is such a disturbing story and it's more than a grisly international mystery. Saudi Arabia a crucial American ally, the world's largest oil export now facing accusations that the highest levels of the royal family may have been involved in the assassination of a u.s.-based journalist who was one of the leading critics of that regime. This morning America's top diplomacy has arrived to get answers. Mike Pompeo's meeting face-to-face with Saudi royalty. The meet something happening amid this scene, roping off the building as they begin the search. Ian Pannell was there outside the consulate as Turkish authorities moved in. Completely chaotic scenes here in istanbul. This is the moment we've been waiting for as Turkish prosecutors and investigators finally turn up to find out what happened 13 days after Jamal khashoggi disappeared. Reporter: But just hours before a cleaning crew seen here entered the consulate ahead of the investigative team's arrival. Khashoggi was last seen here two weeks ago entering the consulate to get paperwork for his marriage. He was never seen leaving and has been missing ever since. Turkish authorities reportedly claim they have tapes proving he wasintear gated and tortured then murdered. Two private planes from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, arrived in istanbul and departed the same day. Turkish officials allege they carried a 15-man Saudi hit squad while pro-saudi media claims they were simply tourists reportedly, the Saudi government is now ready to admit there were Saudis involved in the journalist's death resulting from an interrogation that got out of control. President trump has vowed to find out what happened. We're going to try getting to the bottom of it very soon. Reporter: He spoke with the Saudi king on Monday by phone. The king firmly denied any knowledge of it. He didn't really know, maybe -- I don't want to get into his mind but it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows. Reporter: So if the Saudis claim as the president suggests this was carried out by somerogue team, that raises more questions. Who sent them? How did they move so freely in and out of such secured diplomatic facilities? Where is is the body and if they admit there was a killing why the Saudis have been lying until now.

