Transcript for Protests in Alabama after police shoot the wrong suspect in a mall

mall on Thanksgiving night. Police now admit the 21-year-old who they shot and killed was likely not the gunman. ABC's linsey Davis joins us now with what his grieving parents are saying about their son being shot and then apparently wrongly identified as the suspect. The family of 21-year-old emantic Bradford Jr. Is calling his death on Thanksgiving an assassination. Their attorney says the Hoover police jumped to conclusions by assuming that Bradford was a criminal simply because he was a black man with a gun. Now police say the real gunman is still at large. Reporter: An impassioned plea from a mother just days after her son was gunned down in an Alabama mall on Thanksgiving. It feels like someone has ripped my heart out. My heart hurts for my child. Reporter: A tragic end to a chaotic night where two others were shot including a 12-year-old girl. Speaking for the first time with ABC news April Pipkins and emantic Bradford have are demanding answers. Their son 21-year-old son emantic Bradford killed. They rushed to judgment on national TV. They slandered my son's name. Reporter: After video surfaced of people running and jumping from gunfire police issued a statement saying emantic Bradford was the shooter. Less than 24 hours later police retracted the statement saying new evidence now suggests while Mr. Bradford may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim. Bradford who briefly trained with the army died hours after his mother saw him that Thanksgiving morning. She said she found out about his death on social media. That is no way to learn of your child's death. That's not fair. That's not humane. Reporter: Police say Bradford was carrying a gun when the shooting broke out. Protesters who came out in support of Bradford say it's about more than a gun. A black life taken away. A black man literally gave his life for his country. For them to take it away from him. We definitely will get justice for our child. So no other parent should have to go through this. An attorney for the family says that Bradford was licensed to carry a concealed firearm. His parents will hold a press conference later this morning to demand police release videos of the incident. They say that witnesses have come forward saying Bradford was trying to wave people away from the shooter. They believe the video will confirm this. So many things are disconcerting about this. Finding out your son was killed on social media -- It's too much. Awful. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.