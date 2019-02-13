Transcript for Rare monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo found safe

Now to news and the search for that rare monkey stolen from a zoo in desperate need of medication. ABC's Victor Oquendo joins us from palm beach, Florida, with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This is the outcome everyone was hoping for. Police able to track down that monkey named Kali. She has now been returned to the zoo and we're told she's in good health. This morning, Kali, the rare monkey stoling from the zoo is safe. Police announcing Kali is home, thank you to everyone that helped secure her recovery. This after an urgent search for the person in this surveillance video breaking into the palm beach zoo Monday stealing Kali, a 12-year-old monkey likely worth more than $10,000 on the black market. Zoo officials say the suspect seen here on surveillance broke in early Monday morning from behind the monkey's enclosure when the zoo was closed. This is the enclosure where Kali was being kept. Take a look. This is where zoo officials say that suspect cut the mesh and stole . Weighing just one pound she requires a special diet and anti-inflammatory medication. Do we have a timetable for her? What would happen if she didn't get that medicine? Every second matters. This anti-inflammatory medicine is something she received daily so just like any medication you're prescribed daily, she needs that and nee her daily so every second counts. Reporter: This is not the first time the palm beach zoo or species has been targeted. Ten years ago other goeldi monkeys stolen. Kali wasn't taken ten years ago but the same species and a couple of other birds were stolen. We reached out and were able to have all five animals returned safely back to the zoo. Reporter: Last year this thief was caught on camera stealing a horn shark from the aquarium smuggling it out in a baby carriage charged with felony theft. Still waiting on more details from police. In the meantime, Kali is being reunited with her mate just in time for Valentine's day. Thank you, Victor. Good news, indeed.

