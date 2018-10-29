Transcript for Red Sox win 4th World Series in 15 seasons

More now on that big win for the Boston red sox. World series champs yet again, taking game five with the dodgers to clench their fourth title since 2004. Kayna Whitworth is there at dodger stadium where it all went down. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Hey, robin. Good morning. So Boston mayor Marty Walsh is cueing up the duck boats and celebrate the red sox. This as the dodgers lose another world series at home for the second year in a row. The Boston red sox are world champs again. The sox win the world series. Reporter: For the fourth time in 15 seasons, the 5-1 win over the Los Angeles dodgers. Stands packed with L.A. Celebrities like dodgers fan, Jimmy Kimmel and his arch rifle, Matt Damon, there supporting the sox with Ben Affleck. Along with Leslie Mann and John apato. Game five led by the hero of game four. Steve Pearce with three home runs in less than 24 hours. Traded from Toronto to the red sox in June, the journeyman crowned world series MVP. This has been the funnest year of my life. Reporter: Jamie Martinez with the solo shot to center, padding Boston's lead. To come in the clinching game, what was that like? Everybody wants to step up. Everybody wants to be, you know, the guy and stuff like that, but I feel like when you get up -- when you get to this point, you don't even care who hits the home run, who gets the hit, as long as someone does it and you're able to just get the win. Reporter: On little rest, David price controlled the mound for seven straight innings. You retire 14 batters and win the world series. Do you ever think back to that time when maybe you were going to quit baseball in college? I don't really think about that day, really ever. That was a lapse in judgment on my part, and my family and coach Corbin and, you know, my inner circle rallied around me at that time. Reporter: And for mookie BETTs winning his first world series ring is icing on the cake to what he calls a life of blessings. A lot of work you do for the folks and your community in Boston. Will you do it again? Me and my family take pride with the blessings that we have, and giving blessings to other people. Reporter: And Ken Moore square packed with people singing "Sweet Caroline". We're bringing it back. Reporter: Steve Pearce grew up a lifelong red sox fan. I spoke with his dad after the game, and he said not the only see his son in the red sox uniform, but to watch him get MVP was amazing. They said the biggest win might be everybody staying awake after that game on Friday. I know. I know, but for the second year in a row for the dodgers to lose at home, kayna. Reporter: I know. That's heartbreaking for the dodgers, but tell you what. The only ones out here is me, the cleanup crew. They are just going to move oobt next year. Great job at always, kayna. Get some rest. Thanks so much. How about those red sox.

