Transcript for Rescuers rush to help boys stranded in cave before monsoon hits

Want to turn to Thailand and the race T free the soccer am trapped in the flooded cave and brand-ne images just cg in you can see how those conditions are. Rescuers drilling holes and installing P trying to rt water from flowing in and James Longman I at the cave entrance and, jamen oil is now saying they may take the boys out in stages. Reporter:t's right, Cecilia. The local Thai governor saying they want to be 100% sure the kids are 100% before they try to bring a O them out and a member of our tea has spoken to one of the D who said whhey might do try to M big holes inside the co prevent theoys F ever putting their head undhe water. Do not wan to force themo dive. Uers moving quicklyringing air tanks, wet S and dozens life jackets before the impending Mon sonovesin. Dangero strong currents. E teams putting in ropes to create a guide for the guys to follow throughhe labyrinth of ns. Outside trng newdivers, ilding new dams and runni pumps aroundheck pulling water out of the cave at an enormous rate. Now the tireless efforts seeming to pay off and ahorities say half O that 2.9-milek has drained enough it is accessible enough withoutba gear oncehe water comesown below neck L they hope to fithem with L jts and floatm out O by one. To get a sense of it wnt to another cavnearby. These go on for S a long way. This one G on forething like a quarterile and even king about that just kind of gives you creeps. Learning moreut the boysinside. This I ear-old knht.this boy TD titan is the youngest at just 11. Right next tohim, 15-year-old Ni giving the victorysign. And 13-year-old dom seen here smiling for camera also T his birthday Trapp in cave. His mother post this photo on Tuesday showing him and his coach during a past celebration. And as weak officials are ill trying toet the phone line down buteep being hampered by the water. Parents desperate to spe T theirys. James, thank joining us the usaf captai Jessica tait. Captain tait, thanks for being here. We know the monsoons your biggest C along with the Ming . The condition are very ever chngnd very trcherous. When you think about cav Divin that probably I the spectrum of diving is one of theost diult forms of it and environmenco, conditions of theldren that you have to consi as well as thather. All thes factors are going into decision-making process and as we participa in this thai-led multinational search and rescue action. Asou look, the best plan may to be actually float the boys out ofhat C using life jackets. Are you optimistic a this plan? Every course of action they look at,e provide ctors, the skactors involved loo a the conditions and really just where we can support. Whatever decision is made on how to ect the children we'll here and our Thai partns on that? We've seen some of the os. They appear to dng well. Any updates? Have everyone wng together here around the clock putting all their best ideas fo looking at all the drent considerations when it comes T therain, when it comes to, you know, cave diving the treacherous conditions there, every is goingnto it but we'r fully suppose and workintogether. I know the families are there wag for any word aboutir poteplan out O the cave Jessica Ta cap tait thanks for being heres morning iank you, ma'am? We are wishing

