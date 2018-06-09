Transcript for Rescues underway after 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

Knew to a deadlynd devastating earthquake rocking japaoverght, the magnitude E causingve landslides.bob woodru has the latesom Tokyo. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning.thquake lasted fbout a minute, but its imp immediate. Dozens injured. Several Ed is an ongoing search and re operation. Many people are apptl missing. The epicenter just seem of Sapporo of hokkaido. Houses cpletely destroyed.aking groundau massive landslides of mnd trees ripping THR neighborhoods. It's estimated nearly 3 mil S lost power. 4,000 defense force S Ving in T help. Japan isng W this earthquake hitting just two days afr the typhoon struck the same on the most powerfulrm to hit Japan inuarter century. And the country now is warn that many more afrshocks could be coming.

