Rescues underway after 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

More
The devastating earthquake that lasted about a minute killed several people, injured dozens more and caused massive landslides.
0:59 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescues underway after 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
Knew to a deadlynd devastating earthquake rocking japaoverght, the magnitude E causingve landslides.bob woodru has the latesom Tokyo. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning.thquake lasted fbout a minute, but its imp immediate. Dozens injured. Several Ed is an ongoing search and re operation. Many people are apptl missing. The epicenter just seem of Sapporo of hokkaido. Houses cpletely destroyed.aking groundau massive landslides of mnd trees ripping THR neighborhoods. It's estimated nearly 3 mil S lost power. 4,000 defense force S Ving in T help. Japan isng W this earthquake hitting just two days afr the typhoon struck the same on the most powerfulrm to hit Japan inuarter century. And the country now is warn that many more afrshocks could be coming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57641692,"title":"Rescues underway after 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan","duration":"0:59","description":"The devastating earthquake that lasted about a minute killed several people, injured dozens more and caused massive landslides.","url":"/GMA/News/video/rescues-underway-67-magnitude-earthquake-rocks-japan-57641692","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.