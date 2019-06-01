Transcript for A new round of negotiations are expected as the government shutdown enters Day 16

A new round of negotiations expected this morning at the white house. Sources telling ABC news that Democrats want specific details of how the money for border security would be spent. ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri is at the white house. She has the very latest. Tara. Reporter: Good morning, whit. There has been a lot of talk, but not a lot of progress, and a pressure point is coming up. The first paycheck for a lot of workers is scheduled to go out on January 11th and if they don't get that paycheck, you can expect that Republicans and Democrats will take the blame. On the 16th day of the shutdown, negotiations between the white house and Democrats still far apart. After this roughly two-hour meeting between the vice president, senior adviser, Jared Kushner, dhs secretary kirstjen Nielsen, and staff from both sides of the white house, the president tweeting, not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow. I thought we came in to talk about terms we could agree on. We recognize that technology is important, but certainly a barrier is important. Reporter: The Democrats say they won't continue negotiations until the white house presents a formal breakdown on how the $5.7 billion for border security funding would be spent. While the majority of the talks Saturday focus on plans for security rather than a budget, weeks ago, Mulvaney signaled that the president would be willing to take less than half of his original asking price of $5.7 billion. If you are at $5 billion on something and I'm at $1.3 billion and we're talking about money, maybe there is a place in between we can compromise. Reporter: Despite losing leverage when the Democrats took control of the house, trump not backing down from his initial demand. Democrats insisting it's not needed. It's a wall between reality and his constituents, supporters. Reporter: The shutdown affecting 800,000 federal employees, either working without pay or furloughed. The president claiming they support his fight for a wall, a battle he warns could last for months or even years. I think if you ever really looked at those people, they would say, Mr. President, keep going. This is far more important. Reporter: Furloughed assistant chief of counsel says he is tired of being a pawn on the political stage. Whether it's a democratic or Republican issue, I don't think neighbor at I.C.E. Wants to be held hostage and forced to work for free while this all plays out. Reporter: The shutdown has only added to the immense backlog in the immigration courts. Many of the cases from the past two weeks have had to be scheduled to later dates. Some years away, in a way, undermining the president's zero tolerance immigration policies. Dan? Tara Palmeri at the white house. Tara, thank you. Let's bring in a ringer, our chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. He'll be hosting "This week" this morning. Happy new year. Happy new year. As this shutdown drags on, we'll pressure as the toll rises on these workers. Hundreds of thousands of them. Which side is likely to feel the pressure more keenly? The president or the Democrats? I'm not sure if it will be the president or the Democrats, but look at Republicans in the congress. That's where the pressure is going to be. Tara pointed out that the paychecks will stop on January 11th if there is no solution and that's not just Washington, D.C. That's Texas. That's California. That's Wyoming. That's Montana. It's all across the country. Already three Republican senators are broken ranks and said, let's just open up the government and negotiate later. That's who you have to watch over the course of next week. What happens to Republican senators, Republican house members as they start to hear from constituents? Do they start to put pressure on the president to come up with some kind of a deal? Is there a grand deal to be done? There has been talk of let's help out the dreamers, the DACA program, and you give me money for the wall. I don't know if the president or the Democrats are interested in that deal, and I'm not sure how. Usually you can predict as Mick mull Vey Wisconsin was saying, there is usually compromise that can be reached, but the president has rejected a deal that would go right in the middle on the money, about $2.5 billion. Democrats won't go along with You have Julio Castro later. He used to be the mayor of San Antonio, and the secretary under president Obama. He was expected to throw his hat in the ring the 2020 presidential race as a Democrat. 1 of 30. That's what I was saying. We have maybe 30 people who will do this. When you have a crowded field, is that a good and healthy sign for the Democrats or is it chaotic in a way that helps P? I'm not sure it helps trump. I think it depends on what happens over the course of the primaries and how they work out. How Democrats work O differences and whether the process creates a strong candidate. I think far more important for president trump is what happens in his own party. You saw Mitt Romney unleash that broadside against him even they he said he is not running. It's determined whether an incumbent president wins again, it's whether he is challenged by his own party. Right now, no Republican has said I'm definitely going in, but if somebody does and it's a serious challenge, that's what to watch for. Looking at governor Casey or Jeff flake. A lot of names out there. Thank you very much. I want to remind everybody George has a big show this morning. Coming I -- up, he'll talk to two key power brokers, Adam Smith and Republican conference chair Liz Cheney. That's coming up this morning on ABC. George, appreciate it.

