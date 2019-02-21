Samsung reveals 1st foldable smart phone

The Galaxy Fold, unveiled Wednesday in San Francisco, has a 4.6-inch display and flips open into a 7.3-inch tablet - but costs almost $2,000.
2:09 | 02/21/19

