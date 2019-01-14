Transcript for Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL playoff game

Sarah Thomas, first woman to woke as an on-field official in a playoff game. I had a chance to speak with her on "Gma" here if 2015 after she became the first woman to become a full-time official in league history. What does it take to be an official in the NFL? Extreme focus. Be very driven and dedicated to your job. And training. She is the real deal. And a real trail blazer. The first woman the officiate a major college football game as well as a bull game. A native of Mississippi. So I'm sure she's a saints fan, as well. This is going to last all week.

