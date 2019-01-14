Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL playoff game

More
She was the down judge during the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, making her the first woman to ever work as an on-field official in a postseason game.
0:43 | 01/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL playoff game
Sarah Thomas, first woman to woke as an on-field official in a playoff game. I had a chance to speak with her on "Gma" here if 2015 after she became the first woman to become a full-time official in league history. What does it take to be an official in the NFL? Extreme focus. Be very driven and dedicated to your job. And training. She is the real deal. And a real trail blazer. The first woman the officiate a major college football game as well as a bull game. A native of Mississippi. So I'm sure she's a saints fan, as well. This is going to last all week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60358060,"title":"Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL playoff game ","duration":"0:43","description":"She was the down judge during the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, making her the first woman to ever work as an on-field official in a postseason game. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/sarah-thomas-1st-woman-officiate-nfl-playoff-game-60358060","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.