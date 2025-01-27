DeepSeek Chinese app impacting US markets

Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick explains why the free AI app is causing a shift in the stock market.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live