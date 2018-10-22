Transcript for Saudi Arabia's claim about assassinated journalist changes again

We want to turn to the latest on the assassination of "The Washington post" column nis. President trump's response has changed too. He now says there have been deception and lies after first calling the Saudis credible. ABC's Ian Pannell has the latest. Good morning, Ian. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. All eyes on the consulate behind me. We have the Saudis' version of events. Jamal khashoggi was killed, and critics are now demanding a full and frank explanation of what happened here now. Surveillance video described to them as one of the key suspects dressed in khashoggi's clothes leaving the back of the consulate shortly after he was killed. The man seen impersonating the writer now in Saudi custody. His body was allegedly handed over, for, quote, disposal. This comes as new surveillance images are released showing the last moments before his death. You can see here khashoggi being searched before entering the Saudi consulate, and here with his fiancee saying good-bye for what would be the very last time. After first saying khashoggi died in a fist fight, the Saudi a physical altercation ensued when Jamal tried to leave. In order to prevent him from calling for help, one of the accused suspects placed him in a choke hold position. He died as a result. The Turkish leaked this was instead a gruesome, premeditated murder, not an accident. The Saudis still standing by the claims though that king Salman and the crowned prince knew nothing. They called khashoggi's son to express their condolences, this 19 days after he was killed. This was a rogue operation. This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had. Reporter: The claim it was rogue, first raised by president trump six days ago. It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows. Reporter: But now the president taking a tougher stand telling "The Washington post" obviously there has been deception and there has been lies and senators continuing to question the Saudi version of events. In Saudi Arabia, you do not do something of this magnitude without having clearance from the top. The Saudis have said a whole bunch of crap that's not right, accurate or true. Reporter: Well, a key question this morning, what is Turkey's next move? President erdogan now, will he back up these claims of a gruesome murder? Many people looking at this. The Turks essentially questioning the Saudis' accounting, saying this wasn't an accident. This was premeditated murder. George? Thanks very much.

