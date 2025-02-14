School bus driver keeps calm after being hit with flying metal

Washington state bus driver Stewart O'Leary is being hailed as a hero and on the mend after he was struck by a piece of flying metal while driving a high school girls basketball team to a game.

February 14, 2025

