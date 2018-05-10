Search grows for missing mother in Maine

More
The search for teacher Kristin Westra, 47, last seen going for a jog, is entering its fifth day and now includes police dogs, drones and volunteers.
2:16 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search grows for missing mother in Maine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58303305,"title":"Search grows for missing mother in Maine","duration":"2:16","description":"The search for teacher Kristin Westra, 47, last seen going for a jog, is entering its fifth day and now includes police dogs, drones and volunteers.","url":"/GMA/News/video/search-grows-missing-mother-maine-58303305","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.