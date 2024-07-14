Secret Service’s response to the assassination attempt against Trump

A former senior official with the secret service, Donald Mihalek, breaks down the response of the Secret Service when shots were fired at former President Donald Trump.

July 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live