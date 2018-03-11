Transcript for Severe weather slams the Northeast

We want to start with the breaking news. Severe weather hitting the east coast. Look at these submerged cars in Pennsylvania. Also there, a transformer exploding in the middle of the storm. Rob is with us covering it all. Rob, good morning to you. Good morning, whit. It has been a rough week with this very slow-moving front but yesterday finally getting an upper level push of energy to kick it off to the east producing yet another line of damaging storms. This morning, extreme weather striking the east coast. Killing at least one person in Baltimore. Gusting winds and heavy rain causing a building to partially collapse at this Amazon facility. Also in Maryland, strong winds doing damage to the roof of this T.J. Maxx store, and overnight in Pennsylvania torrential rains causing flash flooding. Cars submerged in high waters prompting rescues like this. An elderly woman helped from her stranded car and this couple from a flooded park. To the south and Florida, four confirmed tornadoes. Severe storms ripping through the bay area bringing damaging winds that toppled trees and knocked out power. Right there look at it. It's right there. A resident near Tampa capturing this video of a tornado spinning nearby a parking lot. Debris flying in all directions. More dramatic cell phone video of a fast-moving twister making its way across a busy road and this car driving right into it. Barely good flew that one. Dangerous stuff. No doubt about that. The threat for severe thunderstorms today at least is diminishing. Across eastern new England we're seeing some of that rough weather with heavy rain. Fall rates, 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flooding will continue to be an issue over the next few hours. Windy conditions. High wind warnings up for eastern Massachusetts and parts of coastal new England as this will intensify as it heads up into Canada and wind gusts will gust to over 20, 30, 40 miles per hour from philly to Albany especially through Boston and Portland, Maine, and that will be enough to take some tree limbs and potentially power lines down and yet another couple of systems that will bring more later in the week. We'll talk about that in a few minutes. Robert, thank you.

