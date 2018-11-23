3 shot at Alabama mall

Shoppers ran for their lives when two people got in a fight that led to gunfire at the Riverchase Galleria Mall, and a 12-year-old girl was hit with a stray bullet.
1:33 | 11/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 shot at Alabama mall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

