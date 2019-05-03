Transcript for Sisters reveal how they survived 2 days in the woods

Now to those two young sisters just 5 and 8 years old who survived nearly two days lost in the woods. They're telling their story for the first time revealing the skills they used to survive. Will Carr is in northern California with that for us. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This is really an amazing story. We hiked up where the girls were lost for almost two days. It is steep, dangerous terrain and this morning they are lucky to be alive. We were pretty hungry. Reporter: 8-year-old Leia and sister Caroline sharing share story of survival after they vanished going for a walk alone instead of waiting for their mom. I just wanted a little more adventure but I said to go a little farther. Reporter: They got lost quickly. My sister cried the whole night so I told her to think happy thoughts of our family and I kept watch for most of the night. Reporter: Fending for themselves in these tough and rugged redwoods, the girls drank drops of water off huckleberry leaves even trying to start a fire to get warm. We go on camping each summer a lot. I knew how to start a fire. Reporter: After 44 hours volunteers finally found the girls by following their tracks. There are these purple rain boots and I was like, oh, my gosh. Are those the boots you were wearing. Her, yes, her, no. Those are her new birthday boots I wouldn't let her wear. Reporter: Now safe and sound. Get, set, go. Their mom overjoyed. They relied on 4h survival training and did such a good job, the oldest has been invited back to teach a class to other kids, guys. That's great. That's great. We were just saying how we would have gotten this trouble with our parents for not listening but the main thing is they're home safe and sound. I'm happy to see you with a -- we place a lot of apger. Now to other great news.

