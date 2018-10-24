Transcript for Slain student was on phone with mom before killing

All right, we have now new details about a college athlete murdered in Utah. The girl's mother revealing she was on the phone with her daughter moments before she was killed and Eva pilgrim has that story. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: It's a moment no parent wants to imagine. Let alone be listening to when it happens. A university of Utah student talking to her mom on the phone as she is killed coming home from class. A mother hearing the terrifying final moments of her daughter's life on the phone helpless. This isn't right. You know, I don't really have any words. Reporter: Shell casing and possible shots fired. Reporter: 21-year-old Lauren Mccluskey a track standout was talking to her mom returning to her on campus apartment Monday night when her mother says she heard her daughter yell, no, no, no. Her dad immediately calling 911. Can you call all the other detectives out. Reporter: Police rushing to the scene, it was too late finding Mccluskey inside the back of her car dead from multiple gun shots. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of miss Mccluskey. As the parent of a college student I can't fathom what they're going through. Reporter: It launched a massive multi-hour manhunt for this man, Melvin Rowland who ran into a nearby church and took his own life. Mccluskey's family says their daughter dated Rowland to about a month but broke up with him after they say she found out he lied to her about his name, his age and his criminal history which included convictions for enticing a minor over the internet and forcible sex abuse. It looks like he's actively on parole. Reporter: Mccluskey even going to university of Utah police more than a week before her death filing a complaint about Rowland for harassment. Police say they were working on building a case against him. This morning, the entire university community in shock. Friends and family say she was looking forward to graduating in may. She was super nice, super friendly. She just seemed very open and easy to talk to. Reporter: Students will hold a vigil on campus tonight to remember Lauren. Such a sad story. Very sad. On so many levels. Thank you, Eva.

