Southern California fire threatens hundreds of homes

More
Authorities have arrested a suspect in the Cranston Fire that has destroyed at least five homes and burned more than 3,000 acres.
1:57 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Southern California fire threatens hundreds of homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56833171,"title":"Southern California fire threatens hundreds of homes","duration":"1:57","description":"Authorities have arrested a suspect in the Cranston Fire that has destroyed at least five homes and burned more than 3,000 acres.","url":"/GMA/News/video/southern-california-fire-threatens-hundreds-homes-56833171","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.