Transcript for The special counsel's office is supporting a hefty prison sentence for Paul Manafort

We want to turn now to politics. The special counsel's office now supporting a hefty prison sentence for former trump campaign chairman Paul manafort. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Washington with what manafort could be facing now. Stephanie, good morning. Reporter: Hey, whit, goodmorning. In a 27-page sentencing memo filed overnight, special counsel Robert Mueller's office says Paul manafort, the president's former campaign chairman, deserves up to 24 years in prison for his financial crimes which he was convicted of last summer in Virginia. Manafort was convicted of bank fraud, tax fraud and one count of failure to disclose a foreign bank. Manafort's sentencing in Virginia has now been put on hold until attorneys in D.C. Figure out whether manafort violated the terms his plea deal by intentionally lying to authorities. Now, in the memo Mueller's office calls manafort's actions brazen and bold and that his age should notnsidered when deciding on a sentence. Mueller's office did not, however, suggest a prison term for manafort. Now, keep in mind this comes after some very long meetings between manafort and the special counsel's team the last few weeks. Manafort just this Friday agreeing to cooperate with Mueller and his Russia investigation, which could get him a lesser prison sentence. Guys, back to you. Stephanie, thank you. There is also news involving another associate of the president who has become entangled in the Russia probe. Roger stone is now facing a gag order from a federal judge. The longtime trump confidant is now limited in what he can say in public about his case. The judge worrying aloud that stone's public statements could bias a jury. Stone is facing seven criminal charges accused of lying to congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.