Transcript for State fish and wildlife commissioner faces calls for resignation

get more of these questions. George? The new outrage over big game hunting. An Idaho fish and game commissioner is facing pressure to resign after sharing these photos of a hunting trip to Africa. Paula Faris is here with that. Good morning, Paula. Reporter: After many calls to resign, they are coming from within the hunting community. Including several Idaho game commissioners. They say it goes against everything taught in hunter education. Trophy hunting is usually legal, but it's always highly controversial. And this morning, the target is Blake Fischer after sharing these trophy photos in an e-mail he shared with more hand 100 friends and colleagues. ABC news obtained that e-mail in which he shows himself and his wife posing with at least 14 animals they say they killed last month. Here he is posing with a giraffe writing, look at me and the rifle compared to it. It is all I can do to hold the head up. And then this picture with a leopard saying, I shot a leopard. Super cool, super lucky, but it is this photo of him smiling, holding up the bodies of a family of baboons, including a baby right there in the front. That's raising the most ire writing, I shot a whole family of baboons. Several former commissioners have called for Fischer to resign. One sending Fischer this e-mail obtained by ABC news saying, my reaction to the photo and accompanying text of you smiling and holding a family of primates you killed dismays and disappoints me. Trevey alleges he violated the code of ethics. He said, I'm sure what I did with legal, however, legal does not make it right. It was said Fischer's actions send the wrong signals. He should have been fired immediately. The governor should have canned him. It's just doing a lot of damage for hunting. Reporter: The outrage, instantaneous. Comedian and animal rights activist, Ricky Gervais calling him a pathetic expletive. As for Fischer who has held his post for four years, he tells an Idaho newspaper he was surprised at the reaction to his trip, apologizing for sending the photos, but not for hunting saying, I didn't do anything illegal. I didn't do anything unethical. I didn't do anything immoral. Idaho's fish and game statute says we're supposed to manage all animals for Idaho, and any surplus of animals we have we manage through hunting, fishing and trapping and Africa does the same thing. The education manual says, refrain from taking graphic photographs of the kill and vividly describing the kill within earshot of nonhunters. I grew up in Michigan. It's a hunting community. It's so rare to see this sort of outrage from within the hunting community, but sportsmanlike behavior. That's the foundation to respect the sport and respect the animal. That was not the case here.

