Storm brings heavy rain to the Northeast

More
The storm has caused heavy flooding and bad driving conditions.
1:13 | 12/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm brings heavy rain to the Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59847496,"title":"Storm brings heavy rain to the Northeast","duration":"1:13","description":"The storm has caused heavy flooding and bad driving conditions. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/storm-brings-heavy-rain-northeast-59847496","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.