Transcript for Stranger saves toddler dropped from burning building

Now to that life saving catch one mother dropping her baby from a burning building. Interests rangers' strong arms of many other good samaritans also. Rushing to save their neighbors from the devastating flames ABC's Lindsey Davis has the story. This is the breathtaking moment of complete stranger helped save a little girl from a burning building. Watch again. That's one year old Kristen Thomas her mother she and Tara putting their faith in Byron Campbell a complete stranger to catch her baby girl. From the terror current crew storage drive. I'm glad she finally chosen this drive they've been. Maybe her and her like. Notable blow. And he's not the only super hero samaritan who was there. This group of guardian angels jumping in to help police aides countless others escaped a dangerous fire at a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday morning. We. But a lot of Carolina third floor. Police body camera video shows the frantic moments as officers helped residents and young children from race to escape. Neighbors also pitching in to help. One who just moved into the building grabbing her brand new mattress to cushion the falls of those who work to jump. This morning Houston's mom is giving thanks for the kindness of stream. I have maxed out because it you know. She used to live another day weekend think you know. And that baby girl's father Patrick was among those who had to jump as well he had to be treated after punching the window in order for them to escape. There were no fatalities according to Dallas fire rescue two residents and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries they still don't know the cause of the fire. But what a nice Thanksgiving story that mother saying that that because of a complete stranger. Her daughter has a way that baby girl's beautiful glad she's out as Marie Lindsey thank you very much happy Thanksgiving to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.