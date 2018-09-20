Supreme Court nominee accuser's lawyers slam 'rush to a hearing'

More
Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers called a potential hearing with only her and Brett Kavanaugh "not a fair or good faith investigation."
4:18 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court nominee accuser's lawyers slam 'rush to a hearing'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57955670,"title":"Supreme Court nominee accuser's lawyers slam 'rush to a hearing'","duration":"4:18","description":"Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers called a potential hearing with only her and Brett Kavanaugh \"not a fair or good faith investigation.\" ","url":"/GMA/News/video/supreme-court-nominee-accusers-lawyers-slam-rush-hearing-57955670","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.