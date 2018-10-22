Transcript for Survivor describes horrifying moments of deadly rafting accident

Now to the rafting accident that killed four American tourists in Costa Rica for a bachelor party. ABC's Victor Oquendo has the story. Reporter: These are the four American tourists killed in a tragic rafting accident over the weekend. They were part of a group of 14 from south Florida who traveled to the Central American country for a bachelor party. On Saturday, the long-time friends who all attended the same Miami high school, set out on three different rafts. Every single one capsized. Survivor Chris Gomez told ABC news, all of us were careening down the river, just trying to stabilize and find something to hold onto. Adding, most of us were ultimately able to await rescue teams. Unfortunately, not all of us were so lucky. The search lasted hours. Authorities flew above the river. By night fall, all fiveies were found. The groom survived, but his brother, Sergio Lorenzo, did not, as well as Ernesto Sierra. Kevin Thompson Reid's body also recovered. The river near the pacific coast is popular with tourists, but authorities say the river was swollen with heavy rains and possible flooding. He said it was like a living nightmare. The U.S. State department is working with local authorities. This is all under investigation. Cecilia? Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.