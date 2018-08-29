-
Now Playing: Can new cruise control technology eliminate traffic jams?
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania students given technology to protect against school shooting
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan talks family, new restaurant and his CMA nomination
-
Now Playing: Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?
-
Now Playing: How the queen is taking Princess Kate under her wing
-
Now Playing: Pink's son has 'hand, foot and mouth disease': What to know
-
Now Playing: NYPD beekeeper called to take on thousands of bees in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Officer who killed unarmed man responds to critics
-
Now Playing: New technology designed to keep ambulances safer
-
Now Playing: Controversy after female tennis player punished at US Open
-
Now Playing: Fierce backlash as Louis CK returns to stand-up
-
Now Playing: Trump administration wages battle with Google
-
Now Playing: Bodycam captures cop's fiery home rescue
-
Now Playing: Black gubernatorial candidate makes history in Florida
-
Now Playing: Magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocks Los Angeles area
-
Now Playing: US tensions with North Korea on the rise
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old dies amid sweltering heat across the US
-
Now Playing: This mom donated 15,000 ounces of breast milk to help other moms
-
Now Playing: Get sugar high at Candytopia: a real-life Candyland experience
-
Now Playing: Five extreme ice-cream shops in New York City that you must try before summer ends