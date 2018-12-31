Transcript for New technology, unprecedented security in place for for New Year's Eve

enforcement is using to keep all those people safe. T.J., good morning. Reporter: If you are one of the estimated million coming to times square tonight, whit, you will not be able to according to officials walk ten feet without bumping into a police officer. Yet, that level oecurity is going to be down here. Look, this celebration has been going on over a hundred years in times square and the NYPD has at least almost two decades of experience in protecting it and a post-9/11 world. For this year's celebration a security first. One. Happy new year. Repty officials are putting the final touches on the festivities. Police are preparing as well to protect the more than 1 million spectators expected to pile into New York's Times square. No umbrellas. Reporter: Thousands of uniformed and undercover officers patrolling the streets. 50 bomb-sniffing k9 units there and one drone will keep watch from above. A visual aid and flexibility of moving it to a certain spot. Reporter: It's not just drone technology. This year anti-drone technology is also being deployed to help keep the skies overhead clear. No need to fly a drone. If you do fly one, there's a good chance you'll end up getting arrested. Reporter: Dozens of trucks and hundreds of police cars parked throughout the city blocking the more than 2 1/2-mile perimeter. One of the most well policed, best protected events in one of the safest places in the world. Reporter: Officers expected to be stationed every ten feet and authorities counting on the public to play their part as well. You see something, say something. It's not just a slogan. Attacks have been stopped and lives saved because someone said something. If something doesn't feel right you got to tell an NYPD officer so that they can have that information and act on it. Reporter: We do need to emphasize police say no credible security threats to times square and I know ginger is talking about the rain tonight, keep in mind you're not allowed to bring umbrellas, you can't have backpacks. You have to go through security and you'll be held in pens to prevent overcrowding then, whit, once you get through that it's time to party. You're painting a comfortable picture. Is he trying to talk us out? 2 million still going. Much more behind the scenes of tonight's new year's celebration

