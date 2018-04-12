Transcript for Tesla driver arrested after allegedly falling asleep

Back now with a wild Tesla ride. The driver being arrested for being fast asleep as it sped down the highway at 70 miles an hour apparently on autopilot. Matt Gutman has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. According to police, he was not only asleep, but he was drunk and as you mentioned, that Tesla autopilot was likely engaged and no one was hurt but police did arrest him for drunk driving, even though you could say he wasn't really driving at all. This is the sobering end to what could have been a deadly collision on a California highway. Redwood city unit is behind a vehicle that's in autopilot, a Tesla. They're currently attempting to bring to a stop. Reporter: According to police the 45-year-old driver was speeding down the road at 70 miles per hour in his Tesla. The officers pulled up next to the vehicle and the officer saw the driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel. They tried to get the driver to wake up and pull over. According to the California highway patrol they finally maneuvered their car in front gradually slowing down. The autopilot feature reacting and bringing it to a stop without causing an accident. You could see that driver placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI. Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeting that the company is looking into what happened here. The company sharing days ago in a video that it had surpassed 1 billion miles of autopilot driving. Indicating this kind of driver is likely to be part of the new norm on America's highways. In this case the autopilot likely saved the driver's life and others but experts warn drivers should not become complacent. Want to remind the public to make sure that even though this technology is available they need to make sure that they know that they are responsible for maintaining control of the vehicle. Reporter: Now, according to Tesla there are six intentional steps meant to activate that autopilot and it's really only designed for highway use so it's not like you can get into the car, punch in your coordinates, pass out an hope to end up where you want it to go. Tesla says you're supposed to keep your hand on the wheels at all times. Reporter: That's right. There are additional chimes being added to Tesla to remind drivers to keep their hands on the we will but there are a lot of Teslas out here in California, George, and I have to say you never quite get used to looking over and someone next to you while they're reading a book or engaged in conversation while driving. Thanks, Matt. A scary thought.

