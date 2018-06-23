Transcript for Former Texans cheerleader accuses team of duct-taping her

We're talking thisorning about a former NFL cerleader who is the latest to sue the Houston Texans coming forward with some shocking story. She says she was fat shamed and she describes H a coach actually duct taped her body befo a performance. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is on the story from our L.A. Bure. Marci, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan, good morning. Angelina Rosa says lanng a spot on the squad was a childhood dream come true, but claims it was nothing like she agined saying it quickly turned into a hostile and belittling work environmt. This morning, from the NFL sidelines to the locker room, new allegations of harassment and abuse. This former Houston texa cheerleader deribes being criticized for her weight. I was often described and called out with the term sky fat. Reporter: Saying the coach once used duct tape to flatten her omach without her consent. I heard this will hurt a bit as I watched my sk being pulled, stretcd and taped on myself. I felt humiliated and ashamed of my own body. Reporter: Angelina Rosa joining this lawsuit fed by five other former tens cheerleaderslleging they were subject to threats, assaults and cyberbullying, paid minimum wage only for a fraction of the hours they actually worked. They break you. They do. They break you down and make you scared and so nobody wants to speak up. Reporter: Those women delivering this letter NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month saying cheerleaders we being exploited because they are women asking H to put a stop to it. Eir attorney Gloria Allred said the league responded with this letter saying in part that the NFL has undertaken a rewed effort working make sure each club maintains appropriate and supportive workplace. The letter goes on to say the league office does not employ cheerleaders nor does it dictate whether clubs have or do not have cheerleaders nor any aspect of their cheerle programs. We wanted courage, action and change. Mr. Goodell, you dropped the ball. Reporter: Rosa hopeful her story helps spark change. I stand here today to try to make sure no other girl or woman has to endure this same humiliation. Reporter: The Texans had no comment, but following the initial lawsuit the team released a statement saying in part that it doesn't allow mireatment of its cheer team or other employees and will vigorously defend against the allegations. Guys, back to you. All right. Marci, thank you. A lot more to come athis lawsuit progresses.

