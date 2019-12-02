Transcript for Texas two-step: Donald Trump, Beto O'Rourke hold dueling rallies

All this as president trump and former democratic congressman Beto O'rourke face off at the border holding dueling rallies last night in el Paso, Texas. Senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is there at the wall wrande ahora, lo more. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, Amy, good morning to you. President trump said Beto O'rourke is a young man who's got little going for himself, O'rourke said the president is using racist and inflammatory language on immigration but one thing is clear, this morning this wall in El Paso is ground zero for this about the border. Overnight in El Paso two competing versions of reality. President trump making the case for his border wall. Walls save lives. Walls save tremendous numbers of lives. Reporter: And just half a mile away, his possible 2020 rival, former congressman and el Paso native, Beto O'rourke, saying the exact opposite. We know that walls do not save lives. Walls end lives. Reporter: President trump came to this border city hoping to make an example out of it. You know where it made a big difference, right here in el Paso. Reporter: The president repeating the false claim that crime dropped in El Paso after the border wall went up. I spoke to people that have been here a long time. They said when that wall went up, it is a whole different ball game. Is that a correct statement? Whole different ball game. Went way, way down. Reporter: The reality is crime in El Paso dropped long before the wall. The claim enraging many from O'rourke -- El Paso has been the safest city in the United States of America not in spite of the fact that we're a city of immigrants but because we are a city of immigrants. Reporter: To El Paso's Republican mayor. What is the message from El Paso to president trump? We need to control our borders but there are other ways to do it besides just focusing on that single physical barrier. Reporter: President trump taking notice. I don't care whether a mayor is a Republican or a Democrat. They're full of crap when they say it hasn't made a big difference. People from El Paso, am I right? Reporter: But it wasn't all about the wall, the president phrased another security tool. By the way, there is nothing better than a good old-fashioned German shepherd. It's hard to believe. Reporter: The riff taking a bizarre turn. You do love your dog, don't you? I wouldn't mind having one but I don't have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the white house lawn? Would that be -- Right? Sort of not -- I don't know. I don't feel good. Feels a little phony. Phony to me. Obama had a dog, you're right. Reporter: The supporters thought that was a pretty funny one. At that rally overnight you could probably see him in the shot, the president was surrounded by these huge signs that said "Finish the wall" right on both sides of him. A twist on his famous chant build the wall but the reality, this month in Texas there will begin some new construction on a new concrete wall, a 6 to 14-mile stretch but most of the wall is just like what you see here, already existing, fencing and structures. There hasn't been any new construction on a new wall, guys, since the president took office despite his claims. All right, Cecilia Vega, thank you very much at the wall

