Texas victim describes being in deadly shooting

More
Tenton Beazley tells "GMA" how he helped his classmates despite being shot himself while in art class at Santa Fe High School.
2:58 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas victim describes being in deadly shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55320540,"title":"Texas victim describes being in deadly shooting","duration":"2:58","description":"Tenton Beazley tells \"GMA\" how he helped his classmates despite being shot himself while in art class at Santa Fe High School.","url":"/GMA/News/video/texas-victim-describes-deadly-shooting-55320540","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.