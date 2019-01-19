Transcript for Toddler emerges from truck with her hands up as she walks towards police

So imagine seeing this play out in front of you. A toddler emerging from a truck with her hands up walking toward the police. Yeah, this morning authorities are defending how the officers acted during that situation. Oh, this baby got out. Reporter: This morning police are defending the actions of officers seen in this video. Oh, she has her hands up. Oh, my god. This dramatic cell phone video captured by a dler walking over to officers with their weapons drawn with her hands up as if she was surrendering. Body cam video showing it started with Tallahassee police responding to reports of armed shoplifters arresting two men in the car and then this stunning moment. A child suddenly climbing out of the blue pickup truck hands in the air. As they had suspected armed adults stepped out of the truck when unexpectedly a 2-year-old girl got out of the truck and imitated her parents by walking to the officers with her hands raised. Stunned witnesses couldn't believe what they were seeing. Wow. Reporter: The Tallahassee police chief defending how the situation was handled. And we're proud of ow our officers handled the situation, how they adapted when became aware of the children and the level of concern and compassion that they showed for the family. Reporter: The department also releasing this body cam video showing another angle. In it you can hear the officers helping the girl to a woman who appeared to be her mother. Sweetie, you can put your hands down of the you're fine. Go to mommy. And the Tallahassee police department now investigating the incident and as we saw the child was safely returned to her family. Officers also found another younger child inside the truck as well but no way you look at that that it doesn't disturb you in some way. Poor kid. No matter what happened who is at fault, the child, terrifying situation for the kid. That is for sure.

