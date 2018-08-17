Transcript for Tributes pour in for the 'Queen of Soul'

We are remembering, honoring and celebrating the queen of soul. Fans all around the world showing their appreciation. Absolutely, and take a look at her star on the Hollywood walk of fame surrounded by flowers there, and that'she iconic Apollo theater in Harlem. Fans gathering together, singing and dancing. And look at this. New yorkers renaming the anklin street subway station, Aretha Franklin subway station. That's my line. So many listening to her music over and over again overnight, Ander songs taking the top five spots of iTunes. We'll go down that list. We will, but we'll go to Chris Connelly starting us off from L.A. With all the tributes that are pouring in right now. Good morning, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It's hard to think of another pop culture icon. People from all walks of life, each of them grateful for what she gave us. ?????? Reporter: From those she sang with -- ??? you make me feel ??? ??? you make me feel like a natural woman ??? Reporter: For those she sang for. ?????? and for those she sang to, heartfelt tributes to Aretha Franklin following news of her death Thursday at the age of 76, coming from every corner of American life. Beyonce posting this image the RDS, forever in our hearts, and now nasa noting that asteroid 249516 Aretha, named to commemorate the queen of soul will keep orbiting beyond Mars, and her star on the Hollywood walk of fame and in her hometown of Detroit, tributes andotes of gratitude from fans. On social media, president Obama, Aretha helped define the American experience. She was given a great gift from god, her voice, and she used it well. People loved Aretha. Reporr: An emotional Jesse Jackson spoke of her final days. She called in, and said she couldn't make it. She was -- she tried to hard, but she was just too sick to make it. Aretha really belongs to all of us. Reporter: And president bill and Hillary Clinton declaring for 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful and utterly uncompromising in her artistry. So many other great recording artists paying homage to the queen of soul. Diana Ross, I'm sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit, Aretha Franklin. Pall mccartneyhe memory of her greatness as a musician and fine human being will live with us forever. Carol king, what a life. What a legacy. ?????? Adele, whose "Rolling in the deep" Aretha cover saying, I can't remember a day of my life without Aretha Franklin's voice and music filling up my heart. ?????? Mariah Carey who shared the stage with a playful Aretha in 1998, you were any inspiration, my mentor and my friend. You have inspired millions everywhere, yet never left home, Ver left church. Gladys night who kicked off this rendition of "Respect" at a pre-grammy party. You set a standard for every lady in this industry. Hopefully I'll get to sing with you in the heavenly choir. Aretha would end that number by getting a mic and singing for the audience. ?????? today, all who heard her voice, looking back in gratitude. In 1970, Aretha guested at the piano on Tom Jones' show. Jones saying, you lifted R hearts with your incomparable gifts. Rest in peace, your party will never be over. Decades ago, Aretha would tell her friend of her plans to record a gospel album, quote, to tell Jesus I cannot bear these burdens alone. Today fans are thinking about how her music lightened their burdens, giving them hope, giving them strength and making them feel, robin. Can you think about the choir of aels right now, the music that is playing? Thank you, Chris. As we mentioned that overnight Aretha's music taking the top five spots iTunes and number five is "Thank." Four is "Chains of fools." Number three, you're hearing it right now, "I say a little prayer," was nber three. Two is -- this is your favorite, Michael. "Natural woman." I know you were singing it, and at the top, many of you have guessed it, "Respect. I saw Aretha Franklin perform at the white house. The Obamas, and it was a pbs, a white house special, a gospel tribute. She was the last one on the stage and it was -- she brought down the white house. She brought down the house, and the white house. When she sang "Natural woman," she was in her mid 20s, and she acknowledged at the time, I don't know what that means and she taught us along the way, dignity and respect for all. We'll have Aretha Franklin's friend, smokey Robinson join us

