Tropicana Hotel imploded at 67 years

The historic hotel and casino in Las Vegas was imploded in a controlled blast overnight to make way for a new ballpark for the Las Vegas Athletics.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live