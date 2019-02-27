Transcript for Trump has not addressed human rights issues in North Korea

As we all know this meeting could have major implications on the world stage so let's go to our chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz who is also there in Hanoi. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You saw Kim and trump smiling there. You have to remember Kim is a brutal dictator. The U.N. Estimates that his regime holes up to 120,000 people in its labor camps who face torture, starvation and rape and, remember, president trump's 2018 state of the union, the president had a north Korean defector in the audience who had been tortured raising his crutches to thunderous applause and don't forget Otto Warmbier who died after his detention in North Korea but president trump hasn't talked about human rights since the last summit and he now says, of course, that he and Kim are very good friends. Martha, since that last summit, how much progress has been made for North Korea to give up its nuclear program? Reporter: Well, there has been no significant progress on denuclearization. Kim has not tested nuclear weapons. President trump is right about that. But the intelligence community has concluded that the nuclear threat remains and that Kim is unlikely to give up his nuclear weapon, robin. All right, Martha. Back home out west to

