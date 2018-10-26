Transcript for Trump blames media amid mail bomb campaign

more on this. Jon, the president had those calls for unity immediately after the first explosives were discovered. Now he's focused on blaming the media -- including my phone lit up with one of his tweets at 2:45. Reporter: He was up and tweeting shortly before 3:00 ago and had gone about 40 hours without criticizing any of the targets of those pipe bombs, that came to an abrupt end with that tweet slamming CNN but his tone started shifting even earlier than that. He went off against what he called the mainstream media, accusing reporters and news organizations of, quote, being hateful, bad and hateful beyond description. So, while the president's tone had clearly softened and his rhetoric had been toned down in the immediate aftermath of those many bombs being sent out, that was not unusual at all. The president trying to keep the focus on immigration and the migrant caravan and footing this proposal to shut down the southern border to migrants? Reporter: Yeah, the details are still to be worked out. We're told no final decisions made on this but the president's considering a range of executive actions aimed specifically at the southern border. One of the biggest components of this would be to make it impossible for anybody crossing the border between border crossings to try to seek asylum in the United States. This is something that would almost certainly be challenged immediately in the courts, just like the president's travel ban was challenged. Unclear that it would withstand any kind of judicial review, but it does allow the president to bring this issue up right before the campaign saying he's going to take dramatic action, en, of course, we've heard Jim Mattis is going to send a thousand troops to the border to help. The president's strategists have been transparent saying they think it helps him in the midterms. Reporter: The president has said this. The election of Kavanaugh and the caravan. A central issue for him. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.