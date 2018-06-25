Transcript for Trump blasts Jimmy Fallon, tells him to 'be a man'

For setting up call today with some shock words exchanged by the president and Jimmy Fallon. Else stems from Trump's appearance on the Tonight Show during which when he sixteen campaign humor columnist Fallon messed up Trump's hair and we just given interviews talking about the backlash. Last night the president greeted back to McAllen is now whimpering until all that. He did the famous hair show with me and that. He wouldn't have now done it differently because it is said to have humanize me he's taking heat and he called and said monster ratings via man Jimmy. Fallon responded on Twitter saying an honor of the president's suite I'll be making a donation to races in his name. That's a nonprofit in Texas which provides legal services immigrant and. I'm being via man is apparently trending right now on FaceBook.

