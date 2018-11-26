Transcript for Trump to campaign for embattled candidate in Mississippi

We want to turn to a tense battle over the senate seat in Mississippi. President trump heads there today to campaign for the embattled Republican candidate Cindy hyde-smith who is facing accusations of racism and supporting voter suppression. Tom llamas is here with more. Those voters head to the polls tomorrow. Reporter: That's right, Cecilia, and good morning. It was around this time last year neighboring Alabama elected its first Democrat to the senate in decades. This is a much different race, but president trump is now on a mission to Mississippi to try and help the stumbling campaign of senator Cindy hyde-submit. Just one day before that runoff election in Mississippi, senator Cindy hyde-smith trying to pull off an upset against Mike espy. Her own personal history raising questions about where she stands on her state's racist past. She went to high school at an all-white private school critics have called a segregation academy. That's her, third from the right, a cheerleader for the rebels. Years later, the paper says she sent her daughter to a similar school. Hyde-smith's campaign calls the allegations a new low. This after a photo if her own Facebook page showed her wearing a confederate army cap at the home of Jefferson Davis, the president of the confederate states. The caption, Mississippi history at its best, and this video of her joking with a supporter. To a public hanging in the front row. Reporter: She later apologized. There was no ill will, no intent whatsoever in my statements. Reporter: Her opponent, Mike espy is hoping to become the state's first black senator since reconstruction. But espy's past as a lobbyist has also become an issue. Have you ever been paid $750,000 from a foreign dictator charged with crimes against humanity? Mike espy has. Reporter: Espy says he canceled his contract with the leader of Ivory Coast once he found out about those charges and passed on what he knew to the CIA. Now several companies have asked for their donations from the hyde-smith campaign including Walmart and major league baseball. Unclear if the campaign will do that. One of the reasons president trump will be hosting two rallies today in Mississippi is that he is incredibly popular there, winning in 2016, guys, by 18 points. The state Republicans do not want to lose. Right. Thanks, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.