Transcript for Trump criticizes the media after pipe-bomb mailings

president trump and yesterday he condemned the attacks. Hours later back on the campaign trail a bit more subdued than Normal calling for unity but also criticizing the media for the current political climate without taking any responsibility himself. Jon Karl covering that part. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. At his rally in Wisconsin he toned down his attacks on Democrats and vowed an aggressive investigation to capture whoever sent those bombs yesterday declaring that his most important job is to keep America safe. In a most unusual start to a trump campaign rally, the president called for all sides to, quote, come together in peace and harmony. Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself. No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control. Reporter: And the president known for taunting and vilifying his opponents made an uncharacteristic plea for civility. There is one way to settle our disagreements. It's called peacefully at the ballot box. That's what we want. As part of a larger national effort to bridge our divides and bring people together -- Reporter: It's been president trump who has been relentlessly attacking the targets. The bomb sent yesterday. Fake news, CNN. Very dishonest person, crooked Hillary Clinton. Good old Maxine. Low I.Q. Individual. Reporter: The president tweeted a warning to Maxine waters after she called for trump administration officials to be publicly harassed. She has called for harm to supporters of which there are many of the make America great again movement. Be careful what you wish for, max. Shortly after the bombs were sent the president condemned the attacks. In these times we have to unify. We have to come together. Reporter: The devices were sent to top Democrats including former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former CIA director John Brennan who says he hopes the president will tone down his rhetoric. What he said today is what the president should be doing but follow-up on those words with actions and with his future comments. I'm hoping that maybe this is a turning point. It is a troubling time, isn't it? And it's a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together. Reporter: Meanwhile last night's rally, the president joked about his own change in tone. Do you see how nice I'm behaving tonight? This is like -- have you ever seen this? We're all behaving very well. And hopefully we can keep it that way. Reporter: Amid his plea for civility he also suggested the media is to blame. The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories. Reporter: Also notable about last night's rally is what the president did not say. He made no mention whatsoever of Hillary Clinton, Maxine waters, CNN or any of the others targeted with yesterday's bombs. George, those are names that the president at virtually every campaign rally he routinely attacks by name but not last night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.