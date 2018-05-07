-
Now Playing: Trump's golden Supreme Court opportunity
-
Now Playing: Trump narrows his possible Supreme Court nominees
-
Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star speaks out about body dysmorphia
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to make your online dating profile stand out
-
Now Playing: This summer's wackiest ice cream trends
-
Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Neve Campbell open up about 'Skyscraper'
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's beauty guru shares his top makeup tricks
-
Now Playing: Can sleep camp improve the quality of your sleep?
-
Now Playing: John Stamos reunites with 'The Beach Boys' as new dad
-
Now Playing: Woman's live play-by-play of plane love connection sparks viral frenzy
-
Now Playing: How to keep kids safe on hot playgrounds
-
Now Playing: Police 'not doing their job': Man shot with stun gun
-
Now Playing: Woman describes terrifying parasailing crash in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Couple in UK exposed to same poison as ex-spy
-
Now Playing: Trump just days away from Supreme Court announcement
-
Now Playing: Protest closes Statue of Liberty on July 4th
-
Now Playing: Rescuers rush to help boys stranded in cave before monsoon hits
-
Now Playing: Extreme flash floods in Houston strand drivers
-
Now Playing: Wildfires blaze across the West
-
Now Playing: For these international students coming to the US, the 'American dream is very alive'