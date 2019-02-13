Transcript for Trump faces backlash over Congress's border compromise

We move to Washington where president trump has said he's not happy with the deal reached by Democrats and Republicans on capitol hill to avoid another government shutdown. The question, will he sign it anyway? Jon Karl has all the latest. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. The president is not happy and it's not hard to see why after forcing the longest government shutdown in history, congressional leaders have come up with a deal that actually gets him less money for the border wall. With the clock ticking on another shutdown, president trump is saying he's not satisfied with the deal struck by congressional LE I'm not happy about it. It's not doing the trick. Reporter: But this time the president is not threatening a shutdown. Instead, he is suggesting he does not need congress to fully fund his border wall. We certainly don't want to see a shutdown, but you'll be hearing fairly soon. The bottom line is on the wall, we're building the wall and we're using other methods other than this. Reporter: The new deal includes just under $1.4 billion to build a barrier on the southern border. That's less than the $1.6 billion the president rejected in December and a far cry from the 5.7 billion he originally demanded. Some of the president's staunchest supporters are outraged. Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain. Reporter: Immigration hard-liner Ann Coulter blasted the president on Twitter saying, quote, it's increasingly clear he's afraid to fight for it but not everybody is denouncing the deal. You never get everything you want all at once in Washington. Reporter: After standing by the president during the last shutdown, Republican leaders in congress are now urging him to sign on. I hope he'll decide to sign it. I think he's got a pretty good deal here. Reporter: Senior white house officials say the president can act on his own to get additional money for the wall and that he can do so possibly even without declaring a national emergency. One top official who I spoke to overnight said that the white house believes they can get an additional $3 billion shifted from other projects and other programs, George, but if he tries to do that you can be sure it will face a legal challenge. And could be politically dicey if it comes from disaster funding. Reporter: Absolutely. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.